Actress Jeanette Aw reopens her patisserie in Geylang after closing Jalan Besar outlet in December

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Actress Jeanette Aw reopens her patisserie Once Upon A Time at 14 Lorong 32 Geylang.

SINGAPORE – Local actress Jeanette Aw has found a new home for her pastry shop Once Upon A Time, after shuttering its Hamilton Road outlet in Jalan Besar in December 2025.

The star of Channel 8 drama Highway To Somewhere (2026) posted a video on her patisserie’s Instagram account on March 21, showing customers how to get to the new location at 14 Lorong 32 Geylang.

Like the previous store, the new shop is for pick-ups only.

Aw, who completed a patisserie course at cooking school Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in 2019, first opened Once Upon A Time in May 2021, offering a rotating menu of cakes and pastries that was only available via pre-order. Her creations include fudge brownies, strawberry crumble, chocolate olive oil cake and banana cake.

On March 12, Aw shared a glimpse of her new space in an Instagram reel, followed by the pre-order announcement of her latest offering, orange sherbet. The Cointreau-infused dessert is currently sold out on the patisserie’s website.

The 46-year-old recently completed her third Japan pop-up in the cities of Nagoya, Osaka, Kobe and Tokyo during the Valentine’s season, featuring the brand’s What The Fudge brownie alongside chocolate bonbons.