Actress Jayley Woo shares photo showing husband’s face for the first time

Actress Jayley Woo with husband Bryan Tan and daughter Jan Tan.
SINGAPORE – Actress Jayley Woo has revealed her husband’s identity on social media.

Previously known only as Mr Tan, his face had never been seen in her photos. He was said to work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

Posting on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday, Woo, 31, shared snapshots from her daughter Jan Tan’s 100th-day celebrations, including a family photo.

She also tagged her husband in the Instagram post, revealing his name as Bryan Tan.

According to news portal AsiaOne, Mr Tan is the senior regional director of business development and events at PCCW Media Group under Viu (South-east Asia).

The couple tied the knot in December 2022 and welcomed the arrival of their daughter a month later.

Woo wrote in her post: “Because of you guys, my world is now brighter. To my husband, thank you for your unlimited love and support. To my baby daughter, thank you for choosing me to be your mother.”

She also thanked the guests who attended her daughter’s party. They included actresses Jesseca Liu, Apple Hong, Priscelia Chan and Michelle Chia, who were her co-stars from crime caper The Queen (2016).

Other celebrities, such as actors Zhu Houren, Lee Teng and Christopher Lee, also chimed in with their well wishes on Woo’s latest post.

