SINGAPORE – Singaporean actress Jayley Woo had originally planned for a “bunny baby”, but her daughter – who arrived two days before Chinese New Year – turned out to be a “tiger lady”.

The 31-year-old says in a phone interview with The Straits Times a day after giving birth on Jan 20: “Our doctor advised us against waiting when my husband and I went for a check-up on the 19th, because her legs were growing bigger but not her head and so it would be safer to give birth sooner rather than later.”