Actress Jayley Woo 'chats' with 24-year-old self in video on social media

SINGAPORE - Local actress Jayley Woo has posted a moving video on social media in remembrance of her boyfriend, late actor Aloysius Pang.

In the clip, titled What I'd Say To My 24-Year-Old Self, shared on Monday (Aug 30), Woo, who turns 30 in December, imagines talking to her younger self.

At the start, Woo asks happily: "So I met this guy. Will I end up marrying him?"

She shakes her head without saying anything.

Woo then looks surprised and asks what happened.

She replies tearfully that "he went to somewhere far, far away", referring to Pang's death.

The actor died at the age of 28 in a military training accident in New Zealand in January 2019. His relationship with Woo was made public after his death.

Pang would have turned 31 on Aug 24. He was reportedly working hard to earn money and planning to marry Woo.

In the video, the actress tells her younger self that she is so proud of her for what she is going to overcome later.

"So hang in there, okay?" she says.

Woo's younger self reassures her that she will be strong.

Several celebrities, such as actresses Julie Tan and Kimberly Chia and musician Benjamin Kheng, have left messages of support for Woo on social media.

She said in the post: "Thankful for all the love and light I have received thus far. It isn't easy, but I am now ready to give. Just wanna say a big thank you to all of you for joining my journey."