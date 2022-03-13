Actress Jamie Lee Curtis says she's done 'sucking in' her stomach

LOS ANGELES - Film star Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her role in the 1978 horror film Halloween and its sequels, says she is done "sucking in" her stomach and hiding "the reality of who we are".

The 63-year-old American actress shared the sentiment on her Instagram account on Friday (March 11), while speaking about her experience playing a tax auditor in the new science-fiction film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In her post, she included a picture of her as her character, Deirdre Beaubeirdra, biting into a pastry and showcasing a full, rounded belly.

Curtis confirmed that the she did not use prosthetics for the role, adding that she told the film crew: "I want there to be no concealing of anything."

"I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality," she added.

She went on to say that she had "never felt more free creatively and physically".

Curtis also sang praises of her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh, and said she was excited for the film's premiere at the South by Southwest media festival in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

The film has been described by critics as an "unhinged metaverse movie" that is both charming and ridiculous.