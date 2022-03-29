Actress Jaime Teo to undergo surgery after cycling accident

Host-actress Jaime Teo, who is an avid cyclist, suffered a broken collarbone after a biking accident last Friday and will have bone graft surgery this week.

In an Instagram post, she shared photos of herself in a wheelchair with bloodied knees, an X-ray film, a close-up of her collarbone and her damaged bike with its back wheel lying on the ground.

She wrote: "I was trying to overtake a big group of cyclists in Marina Bay Sands, sped up and crashed at speed into a cyclist who suddenly turned right.

"I should've cycled slower, should've rung my bell, or he could've signalled, or could've looked back before turning. All the coulds and shoulds do not change the fact that I now have a broken collarbone and will need a bone graft and surgery."

She added that the cyclist she had crashed into was unscathed, as was his bike.

The 44-year-old, who often posts about fitness on Instagram, mentioned that she had suffered the same injury before and knew how to handle it.

However, she still could not help feeling down as she had to cancel a few jobs, including one she had been looking forward to, which was to film a cycling trip on the Park Connector Network.

But she was also thankful that she "didn't get worse injuries such as broken ribs or legs".

In a comment on a separate post on Sunday, she gave an update on how she was coping, saying she was wearing a sling and was on painkillers while awaiting surgery.