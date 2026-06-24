Actress Isabella Leong confirms romance with Chinese actor Marc Ma on birthday

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Macau-born actress Isabella Leong, once in a relationship with Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, has marked her 38th birthday with a surprise celebration and a public confirmation of her relationship with Chinese actor Marc Ma.

Leong, who turned 38 on June 23, took to Instagram to share a hotel room birthday surprise arranged by her team.

In the video, she is seen wearing a bathrobe and slippers while sitting on a sofa, looking like she is ready to rest, when her staff suddenly enter singing Happy Birthday and carrying a cake.

Caught off guard, she repeatedly adjusts her robe to avoid an awkward wardrobe moment before joining in the celebrations and posing for photos with her team in a cheerful mood.

Later in the same post, Leong appears to confirm her relationship with Ma, 46, for the first time by sharing a series of affectionate photos with the actor, who is also known as Ma Yuke in Chinese.

The images show the couple sitting or standing closely together, including one where she leans on him, as well as another where they ar e h olding hands in a car, signalling a more public acknowledgment of their relationship after earlier speculation.

“It’s been a hectic June – thank you to my team for the surprise,” Leong wrote in the caption. “You’ve all worked so hard. Let’s keep it going. Love you all.”

Leong previously dated Li, the son of Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-shing , after meeting him on the set of The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008).

The pair , who share three sons, ended their relationship in 2011. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK