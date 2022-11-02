Actress Im Soo-hyang mourns death of co-star Lee Ji-han, who died in Itaewon Halloween crush

SEOUL – South Korean actress Im Soo-hyang is mourning the death of fellow actor Lee Ji-han, who was killed in the Halloween crush in Itaewon, Seoul, last Saturday.

Lee, 24, plays Im’s ex-boyfriend in the upcoming K-drama Season Of Kkokdu. He was among the 156 victims of the tragedy, which happened as the crowd surged into the narrow alleyways of the famous nightlife district.

The filming of the fantasy series – which also stars actor Kim Jung-hyun – was put on hold after Lee’s death, with his funeral held on Tuesday.

Im wrote in Korean on Instagram Stories on Tuesday: “I was supposed to spend the entire day yesterday filming with you, but instead, we were gathering at your wake. We sat in a daze for a long time without saying anything, as we knew how hard you had worked and how much you wanted to do your job well. We felt very sad and regretful that you were taken away so soon.”

The 32-year-old wrote that she met Lee’s parents at the wake. “Your parents held my hands and said that you went home and told them happily that I praised you for doing a good job,” said the actress, who rose to prominence in the TV series New Tales Of Gisaeng (2011).

“I think I cried for a long time as I was sorry that I couldn’t take better care of you and regretted that I did not give you more words of encouragement.”

Lee found fame in 2017 after appearing in the second season of reality singing contest Produce 101.

He made his acting debut in the Web drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day (2019). Season Of Kkokdu would have been his television acting debut.