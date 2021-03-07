Actress Huang Biren celebrates birthday with other Singapore actresses

SINGAPORE - There was a constellation of stars when local actress Huang Biren celebrated her birthday at the Famous Treasure restaurant at Capitol Piazza.

On Saturday (March 6), Huang, who turns 52 on Sunday, posted on social media several photos of her birthday celebration with home-grown actresses past and present.

Huang, who can currently be seen in Channel 8 drama Recipe Of Life, wrote in English: "I have been working so hard that I almost forgot about pampering myself."

She then thanked a "very thoughtful long-time good friend Maureen" for "specially arranging this early birthday celebration" after the easing of her schedule.

She added in Chinese: "Thanks for the effort and it really makes me very happy."

Huang added separate photos with actresses Apple Hong, Jin Yinji and Chen Xiuhuan as well as former actresses Carole Lin and Angela Ang.

Hong, who recently reminisced about her last meeting with late Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat in Johor Baru two years ago, said she had "lots of good food and laughter" at Huang's birthday celebration.

Chen, who made an acting comeback in 2018, said she realised both she and Huang were "tiger mums" after they had a good chat about family, children and career.

Also on Saturday, Huang posted a photo of herself with her second child Janessa, who turned 13 that day.

She is married to civil servant Adrian Quek and the couple have two other children - Justin, who will turn 21 on Wednesday, and Janelle, 10.