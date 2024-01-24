Actress-host Fatin Amira dropped from Suria show after Nurul Aini cheating scandal

SINGAPORE – Local actress-host Fatin Amira, the alleged third party in the marriage of fellow actress-host Nurul Aini and her husband Sofian Roslan, has been removed from the local infotainment programmed Manja.

In its eighth season, the show airs on Mondays on Mediacorp’s Suria channel with four presenters.

However, the latest episode on Jan 22 featured only three hosts – Iskandar Shah, Zhin Sadali and Natasha Faisal – with Fatin missing from the line-up.

When contacted by Malay-language daily Berita Harian (BH), Mediacorp said: “Fatin Amira was not in the episode of season 8 of Manja that aired on Jan 22 and will not appear in the episode that airs on Jan 29.”

BH understands that Jan 29 marks the final episode of Manja’s eighth season.

Mediacorp did not explain why Fatin has stopped co-hosting Manja, something she has done regularly since the eighth season aired on May 8, 2023. She also could not be contacted.

She has been embroiled in the alleged cheating scandal after a video posted on Jan 20 went viral on social media.

In the clip, captioned “Check in Hotel”, a man and a woman are seen in an undergound carpark leaving a car separately. The TikTok account that posted the video claimed the pair are Sofian and Fatin, both property agents.

They are then seen entering a door with the words “Welcome to Capri by Fraser, China Square”, and later return to the same car.

Nurul – best known for her role in the Channel 5 drama Lion Mums (2015 to 2022) – and Sofian, both 41, married in 2008 and have three children, aged four to 13. The actress regularly shares videos and photos of the family on social media.

She reacted to the TikTok video with a statement on her social media on Jan 20, requesting “understanding and privacy” as they navigate the “incredibly difficult time”.

Sofian also issued on Instagram a statement which was later deleted, apologising to Nurul and hoping he can “spend the rest of my life making it up to you and our children”.

Fatin, who is 30 and also married, has not released any statement so far. Both the Instagram accounts of Fatin and Sofian have since been made private.

The alleged affair has set tongues wagging on social media, with several netizens urging Fatin to issue an apology, while others said they did not want to see her on screen again.