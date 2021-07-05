Mediacorp actress He Yingying opens up about being told to get out of photo with other stars

SINGAPORE - Mediacorp actress He Yingying, who took on her first lead role in recent Channel 8 drama series Soul Old Yet So Young, has opened up about an incident that left her in tears when she was a newbie.

The 26-year-old, who signed on as a full-time actress in 2017, recounted the incident which happened three to four years ago at a store opening with a number of other celebrities.

After some games, it was time to take a group photo.

In an interview published on Sunday (July 4) on entertainment website 8days.sg, she said: "After the artistes had all gathered, the photographer suddenly asked me to get out of the picture in front of everybody, including the media."

"Everyone was shocked and I felt like crying, but I couldn't, so I just had to keep it together. Then I went home and cried," she said, now able to laugh it off.

She added that actress Rebecca Lim, who was standing next to her, questioned the photographer but he said he "was told she shouldn't be in the picture".

The up-and-coming star said the organiser later clarified that it was a miscommunication but she felt hurt nonetheless.

She also revealed that this was the first time she had spoken about it.

"I used to feel like I should keep this to myself but now that I'm more grown-up, I'm able to look back and laugh about it, so I'm happy to share."