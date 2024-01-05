Actress Hannah Quinlivan refutes false allegations against husband Jay Chou

Taiwanese-Australian model-actress Hannah Quinlivan has not ruled out taking legal action over a fabricated post making allegations against her husband, Mandopop star Jay Chou.

A screenshot of a social media post purportedly from Quinlivan’s Weibo account made the rounds on Chinese social media on Jan 4. The post accused Chou of various misdeeds.

Quinlivan, 30, issued a statement on her official Weibo account later that day, saying the post was not written by her, and that the allegations were false.

The statement urged netizens not to be duped by online rumours and said that she reserved the right to take legal action.

Her statement was also shared by Chou’s company JVR Music and Jay Chou International Fan Club on Weibo.

Quinlivan took to Instagram Stories to share Chou’s new song Christmas Star, with three smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis. She tagged Chou in the post.

Chou, 44, has not reacted directly to the allegations, but shared on Instagram Stories on Jan 4 photos of himself with Quinlivan and their friends on their current trip in Britain.