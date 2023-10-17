Actress Hannah Quinlivan meets Roger Federer and calls him ‘a true gentleman’

SHANGHAI – Even Hannah Quinlivan could not resist the charm of Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

The Taiwanese-Australian actress, who is in Shanghai with her husband, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, shared several photos of herself with Federer, 42, on social media on Monday.

Both likely met while attending the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on Sunday.

“Had a delightful catch-up with Roger over afternoon tea,” Quinlivan wrote in English. “Not only did I get some amazing tips on my backhand, but I also witnessed first-hand his elegance and charm. Feeling inspired and grateful to have met a true gentleman.”

The 30-year-old was seen in one of the photos chatting with Federer, as both of them looked at her mobile phone. In another photo, they posed with their tennis rackets.

She also shared on Instagram Stories a video of her practising tennis on the court, writing: “Learning how to serve.”

Chou, who had just performed at his concerts at the Shanghai Stadium from last Thursday to Sunday, shared the same photos on his Instagram.