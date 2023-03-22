Actress Gwyneth Paltrow defends against 'meritless' skiing lawsuit in Utah court

LOS ANGELES - Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in the western US state of Utah on Tuesday, where she is being sued for damages by a retired optometrist over a skiing accident seven years ago.

In opening statements, Terry Sanderson’s lawyer said the alleged collision on the slopes of Deer Valley had caused him damages worth US$3.3 million (S$4.4 million).

The Shakespeare In Love actress has in turn countersued.

Ms Paltrow’s lawyer, Mr Steven Owens, told the Park City court on Tuesday that Mr Sanderson is “obsessed” with the lawsuit, and that the case was a “meritless claim of false allegation.”

“Really kind of an offensive one. That she somehow left him an unconscious man and bolted? I can tell you, we believe it to be utter BS,” said Mr Owens.

The alleged collision occurred in February 2016 at Deer Valley, a glamorous ski resort above the swanky larger resort of Park City in the Rocky Mountains.

Deer Valley hosted Winter Olympics skiing events in 2002, while Park City is home to the annual Sundance film festival.

Ms Paltrow, wearing a white turtleneck sweater, sat silently beside Mr Owens as proceedings began on Tuesday. She is expected to later take the stand in her own defence.

Mr Paltrow’s husband, Mr Brad Falchuk, and children Moses and Apple are due to address the court, Mr Owens said.

Mr Sanderson says Ms Paltrow skied into him from behind and then vanished, leaving him unconscious, lying in the snow.

Lawrence D. Buhler, representing Mr Sanderson, said in his opening statement that Ms Paltrow had been skiing in a “dangerous” and “reckless” manner, and had caused his client “four broken ribs and permanent brain damage.”

Ms Paltrow says Mr Sanderson skied into her back, and is countersuing for a nominal US$1 plus legal expenses.