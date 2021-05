LOS ANGELES - Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has made a short-form documentary series celebrating real-life wonder women who are transforming their communities against all odds.

Now streaming on National Geographic's YouTube channel, where a new short film will be released every Tuesday, Impact With Gal Gadot spotlights six women living in different parts of the United States as well as Brazil, where they grapple with poverty, violence, oppression and natural disasters.