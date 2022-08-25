Actress fretted over role as lawyer with autism

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin may have shot to fame via Extraordinary Attorney Woo. But the 29-year-old star actually made her debut at the mere age of five, starring alongside major names such as Choi Min-soo and Lee Byung-hun.

Here are eight things to know about her.

1 She was a child actress

Park's first role came early in life. She played a small part in the spy drama White Nights 3.98 (1998) as an Air Force major's daughter. It starred A-listers such as Lee and a young Song Hye-kyo.

As a young girl, Park also appeared in series such as My Love Patzzi (2002) and Glass Slippers (2002).

And as a teenager, she acted in period dramas such as Queen Seondeok (2009).

2 She fretted over Extraordinary Attorney Woo

While Park's most famous and beloved role to date is undoubtedly that of Woo Young-woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, who has autism, she did have her doubts.

According to K-news site Soompi, Park said in an interview with Allure Korea she was worried about accepting the role. "I was a bit afraid if I'd be able to pull it off without hurting or offending anyone."

3 She likes symmetry

Just like Woo, Park also feels compelled to arrange things when she sees that they are misaligned. In an interview with YouTube channel The Swoon, she says: "I like things symmetrical. If it's not symmetrical or straight, I have the urge to fix it. I think that part of me reminds me of Young-woo."

4 Even BTS are fans

Park's Woo has charmed members of the biggest boy band in the world. BTS casually revealed they have been following Extraordinary Attorney Woo despite their packed schedules.

In a recent video posted on BTS' YouTube channel, Jin is seen asking fellow member RM how he would greet other celebrities. In response, RM mimics Woo's signature - and now viral - greeting she shares with her best friend Dong Geu-rami (Joo Hyun-young) by saying: "Bang-to-the-tan-to-the-Jin", while Jimin swiftly joins in and responds: "Dong-to-the-Geu-to-the-Rami."

5 She plays the violin

While preparing for the romance series Do You Like Brahms? (2020) about classical music students, Park went through three months of intensive violin lessons. She had learnt to play the instrument as a child but had stopped practising. According to Soompi, she told Vogue Korea that it was important for her to actually play the violin in her scenes, adding: "There was a time when I lost focus watching another project because I realised the actor was not playing the instrument."

6 She loves bubble tea

In an interview with Taiwanese media this year to promote Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park revealed that the taste of Taiwanese milk tea, or bubble tea, blew her mind when she filmed Father, I'll Take Care Of You (2016 to 2017) in Taiwan.

She says: "The first time I drank Taiwanese milk tea, I was like, 'How can there be such a tasty drink?'

"I miss the aroma of that milk tea I drank so much and I have thought about it many times after I returned to Seoul. I've tried many bubble teas since then, but none had the same taste."

7 She has an older brother

On an episode of the variety programme My Little Old Boy (2016 to present), Park revealed that she has a brother who is a year older than her.

She recounted a story of his superior in the army being a huge fan of hers. His superior, who did not know they were related, tried to turn her brother into a fellow fan. She said: "He debated whether to tell him. Then he just said, 'She's not my type. I'm not interested.'"

8 Dating a celebrity?

Park has never publicly acknowledged any romantic relationships. In fact, she revealed in 2016 that she had never dated before due to her busy acting career.

In a 2017 JoongAng Ilbo interview, Park does not rule out seeing someone famous. She says: "I want to date a man who really likes and cares for me. I am fine with celebrities or actors, but it is a bit embarrassing to be in a relationship that everybody knows about."