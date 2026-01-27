Actress Fann Wong’s son Zed was a semi-finalist in National Youth Orator Championships 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Zed, the only child of local celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, gave a speech in November during the National Youth Orator Championships 2025.

Zed, the local celebrity couple’s only child, made it to the semi-finals of the National Youth Orator Championships 2025, which was held in November 2025 . He received a trophy and certificate.

A clip of the 11-year-old boy giving a speech during the competition was uploaded to the Instagram page of Master Speakers, the competition’s organiser, on Jan 25.

Master Speakers is the public speaking academy of Mind Stretcher Education Group.

Zed, whose Chinese name is Lee Xi Quan, was among 30 semi-finalists in the upper primary category.

The Maha Bodhi School pupil was filmed giving a two-minute speech on the topic, “The first thing I would share about Singapore”. Donning his school uniform, he gave what he called a “slightly unhinged” rundown of Singapore’s past, present and future.

Among the anecdotes he shared was one about how Raffles Hotel is so posh, “the ghosts there still wear monocles”.

He also described Chinatown as “a sensory overload, (with) the smell of roast duck, the sight of glowing lanterns and the sound of shop aunties selling you everything from silk fans to durian candy”.

Both Fann, 55, and Lee, 54, attended the semi-finals .

The competition is open to students from primary level to university. There are four categories – lower primary, upper primary, lower secondary, as well as upper secondary and youth open.

Contestants are judged on criteria such as language and delivery, content and relevance, as well as personal voice and impact.