Actress Fann Wong surprised by husband Christopher Lee on birthday

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actress Fann Wong had hoped to give her husband, actor Christopher Lee, a surprise at work on her birthday, but it turned out that he had a surprise in store for her instead.

Fann, who turned 53 on Jan 27, posted on social media on Jan 28 a video of her birthday celebration.

“To everyone who played a part in making this birthday celebration unforgettable, my heart overflows with love and gratitude,” she wrote. “Being happy as a family together is the most important thing.”

Lee, 52, commented on her post: “Hahaha surprise. Happy birthday my baby.”

Fann pouted “taoyan” (“I hate you” in Mandarin) in a playful reply.

It was not mentioned how he had surprised her.

The actress recently returned to Singapore from Taipei, where she had been shooting the Taiwanese drama series, Breeze By The Sea, which also features Singaporean actress Hong Huifang.