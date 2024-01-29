Actress Fann Wong surprised by husband Christopher Lee on birthday

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actress Fann Wong had hoped to give her husband, actor Christopher Lee, a surprise at work on her birthday, but it turned out that he had a surprise in store for her instead.
Fann, who turned 53 on Jan 27, posted on social media on Jan 28 a video of her birthday celebration.
“To everyone who played a part in making this birthday celebration unforgettable, my heart overflows with love and gratitude,” she wrote. “Being happy as a family together is the most important thing.”
Lee, 52, commented on her post: “Hahaha surprise. Happy birthday my baby.”
Fann pouted “taoyan” (“I hate you” in Mandarin) in a playful reply.
It was not mentioned how he had surprised her.
The actress recently returned to Singapore from Taipei, where she had been shooting the Taiwanese drama series, Breeze By The Sea, which also features Singaporean actress Hong Huifang.
She then took her son Zed to visit Lee at a kelong near Pulau Ubin, the set of the second season of his cooking show Dishing With Chris Lee, reported Lianhe Zaobao.
The first season of the variety series won Best Entertainment Programme and Best Programme Host for Lee at the Star Awards in 2023.
According to Zaobao, the actor went overseas on Jan 28 to film a commercial and will return to Singapore four days later.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin, who celebrated her 48th birthday on Jan 27, posted on social media on Jan 28 two photos of herself taken 10 years apart. Fans were left guessing as to which snap was taken 10 years ago.
“Ten years have passed by just like that,” she wrote in Chinese. “Birthday wishes become simpler as I get older.”
Lin continued: “Every day gets more exciting with a sweet package in my life, and I feel safe, healthy, contented and satisfied with good friends by my side along the way.”
The actress – who recently starred in the Netflix anthology romance series At The Moment (2023) – usually posts photos taken with her husband, Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, on her birthday, but he is currently filming in China.
She previously posted photos of herself having an early celebration with actress Ann Hsu.