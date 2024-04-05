Actress Fann Wong features in museum exhibition: ‘I have never seen myself as a goddess’

SINGAPORE – Already one of Singapore’s most celebrated actresses, Fann Wong is now officially a “goddess”.

The 53-year-old “Ah Jie” is featured in a new women-focused exhibition, Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful., opening at the ArtScience Museum on April 6. Developed and curated by ACMI, Australia’s national museum of screen culture, it pays homage to iconic female stars over 120 years of cinematic history, whose influence extends beyond the silver screen. They include Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh, China’s Zhang Ziyi and the late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe.

In the section Fighting Back, Fann is credited as playing fierce and fabulous action heroines, countering early film depictions of women as fragile beings.

She is also recognised as the first Singaporean actress to break into Hollywood, having played leading lady Chon Lin in the 2003 action comedy Shanghai Knights, alongside Hong Kong star Jackie Chan and American actor Owen Wilson. On display at the exhibition are photos of her taken during the film’s production in 2002, as well as her crew pass, her guest pass for a press event and a VCD box set autographed by her.

Also on show are clips from the 1998 local television series, The Return Of The Condor Heroes, in which Fann played Xiaolongnu, or Little Dragon Girl – one of her most popular roles. There is also a black-and-white photograph of her shot by famed Singaporean fashion and celebrity photographer Wee Khim in 2005.

Dressed in a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit, Fann – who was a special guest at the Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful. media preview at ArtScience Museum on April 4 – told local media during a group interview that she felt honoured and humbled to be included in the exhibition’s line-up of international screen queens.

“I have never seen myself as a goddess,” she said with a laugh.