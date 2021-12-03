Actress Fala Chen's followers on Instagram exceed 1m after Shang-Chi

LOS ANGELES - Chinese-American actress Fala Chen has asked her fans what she should do after the number of her followers on her Instagram account exceeded one million.

The 39-year-old's popularity spiked after playing Ying Li, the mother of the titular character Shang-Chi and wife of the villain Wenwu in Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero movie, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

The number of followers on her Instagram reached more than 999,300 on Wednesday (Dec 1) when the former TVB actress shared a glamorous photo of herself and wrote: "What to do when there's a million of you following my Instagram? Give me ideas."

The number has since exceeded one million by Friday.

Many of Chen's fans suggested livestreaming or having a live chat with them. Others urged her to donate to a charity of her choosing, share her beauty tips or even bake cookies.

Meanwhile, her celebrity pals such as actresses Linda Chung, Sharon Chan and Cherry Ngan praised her for her stunning beauty in the photo.

Chen is married to French entrepreneur Emmanuel Straschnov, and the couple have a daughter who was born earlier this year.

Canadian actor Simu Liu, who played Shang-Chi, has more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, while Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, who played Wenwu and made his first post in April, has more than 176,000 followers.

American actress Awkwafina, who played Shang-Chi's best friend Katy, has more than 2.1 million followers, while Chinese actress Meng'er Zhang, who played Shang-Chi's sister Xu Xialing, has more than 278,000 followers.