Actress Evan Rachel Wood says singer Marilyn Manson raped her during video shoot

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - American actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused goth rocker Marilyn Manson of raping her on camera during the filming of a music video for his hit single Heart-Shaped Glasses (2007).

Wood, 34, made the allegations - which Manson denies - in Phoenix Rising, an HBO documentary premiering at the Sundance film festival on Sunday (Jan 23).

"We had discussed a simulated sex scene. But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real," said Wood. "I had never agreed to that."

Former child actress Wood began dating Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - in 2006 when she was 18 and he was 37.

Manson, now 53, said Heart-Shaped Glasses was inspired by seeing Wood wearing the glasses made famous on the movie poster for late director Stanley Kubrick's Lolita (1962).

"I didn't know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no, because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through," said Wood, star of TV series Westworld (2016 to present).

"I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences... I was essentially raped on camera."

According to the documentary, Manson later pressured Wood to tell journalists there had been no actual sex during the filming of the video.

Wood's mother recounts hearing through a crew member that Manson was giving Wood absinthe "and whatever else", and that she was unable to consent when he went off script.