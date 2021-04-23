Actress Emilia Clarke writes comic book Mother Of Madness

LONDON - Not content with just being the mother of dragons, actress Emilia Clarke is now also the writer of a comic book titled M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness.

Best known for her role as the dragon-riding Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), the British actress said the idea for the comic book came about almost as a joke.

"About three years ago, I was in a car with a bunch of friends and was like, 'Hey, guys, wouldn't it be really funny if…'," the 34-year-old revealed in an interview with entertainment magazine EW on Wednesday (April 21).

"And then I woke up the next day and was like, 'That would be funny. That would be ****ing cool. Why not?'"

The three-issue miniseries, co-written by Marguerite Bennet, follows a single mum named Maya with freakish superpowers, who uses them to take on a cabal of human traffickers.

"We're always calling mothers superheroes, and I'm like, what if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?" she said.

In other superhero news, Clarke is also in final negotiations to join Marvel Studios' television series Secret Invasion, although her role is tightly under wraps for now.

The hotly anticipated show will have a star-studded cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.