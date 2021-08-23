Actress drew on own experiences for sitcom Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

LOS ANGELES - Awkwafina is the unforgettable and unforgettably named star of comedy films such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and the acclaimed The Farewell (2018), which led to her becoming the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress Golden Globe.

But the Asian-American star’s real name is Nora Lum and she grew up raised by Chinese immigrants in Queens, New York.

That upbringing was the inspiration for her coming-of-age sitcom Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, which sees her playing a version of her younger self – a struggling 20something who still lives at home.

The series returns for a second season on Aug 25 at 10pm on Paramount Network (Singtel TV Channel 418). Speaking at a Los Angeles press event, the 33-year-old reveals that while it is fictional, she drew on the “very true realities” of her life “and of growing up and who I am”.

“I don’t think the character is overdrawn in any way. She’s as real as I can play her,” says the performer, whose Chinese-American father raised her after her Korean mother died when she was four.

On the show, Nora lives with her father – played by veteran actor BD Wong (Mr Robot, 2015 to 2019) – along with her grandmother (Lori Tan Chin) and cousin (Bowen Yang), just as the actress did in her 20s before she made a name for herself in show business.

And while it is less common for young people that age to live with their families in the United States compared with in Asia, the star remembers it as a happy time and remains close to her relatives.

“I loved hanging out with my grandma and living with her in my 20s.

“It was great. Great food,” says the actress, who stars in the upcoming superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, opening in Singapore cinemas in September.

It was music and acting that prompted her to adopt the stage name Awkwafina, but she says her family did not resent her changing her given name.

“I think they know I’m very proud of that name as well. But when it comes to my career, it’s always kind of been Awkwafina.”

This was inspired by the fact that she was “very awkward as a kid” and still is, she explains.

“I feel awkward all the time. That’s been a very constant thread of my life, so it’s just ‘awkward-fina’.”

Following her breakout performance in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, she was finally able to successfully pitch a sitcom based on her life, which she began working on more than five years ago.

She is a co-creator, writer and producer on the series.

It has given her a chance to work with Asian-American actors she idolised growing up, including Wong and Season 2 guest star Margaret Cho, the Korean-American comedienne.

Awkwafina was a huge fan of Wong growing up, so “when they asked me who my dream casting for this role was, I said him”.

“I was very nervous working with him at first, but I’m so lucky to have him as a collaborator and playing my dad.”

And she remembers when Cho’s All-American Girl, the first Asian-American sitcom, aired in 1994 and 1995. “I remember that being an event. I was probably already in grade school and about to go to middle school and that was the only Asian representation that I had on television. It was a big moment.”

Her wish is for Asian-led series such as these to become normalised in American popular culture.

“These shows still kind of stick out as genre-specific Asian-American shows,” she observes. “But I think that slowly, as these shows become more ingrained as American – as we are – they’ll start to flow into the genre a little more.”