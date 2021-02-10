Actress Crystal Fung crashes her Tesla into a Bentley, settles damages with selfie

Hong Kong actress Crystal Fung got into a little car accident over the weekend with her Tesla, but got off without having to pay any damages.

The fender bender, which took place on Feb 6 in Tsim Sha Tsui's Canton Road, happened between her HK$600,000 (S$103,000) Tesla and an even more expensive car, a Bentley.

The minor accident, spotted by an Apple Daily reader, caused a traffic jam before the drivers moved to the side of the road to settle the matter.

Fortunately for the former Miss Hong Kong 2016, who had rear-ended the other vehicle, the driver and his wife were fans of her TVB drama Al Cappuccino (2020) and recognised her despite her wearing a mask.

Instead of compensating for the scratches she had left on the back of their car, all she had to do was take a selfie with them.

Her own car had a cracked license plate. The accident did not involve the police and no one was injured.

Fung, 26, has had a spate of car-related incidents, most of it due to her actions.

For instance, she had illegally parked at the entrance of a car park last year and returned to find her car missing. It had been towed away.

She also once did an Instagram Live while driving from Yuen Long to Tsim Sha Tsui. Even though her assistant was doing the filming for the half-hour drive, Fung still came under fire for not giving her full attention to the road.