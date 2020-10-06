Actress Courteney Cox posts video of 16-year-old daughter performing Fleetwood Mac song

Are we witnessing the birth of a new star?

On Monday (Oct 5), American actress Courteney Cox posted on social media a video of her 16-year-old daughter Coco Arquette giving a performance of Silver Springs, the 1976 classic song by rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Coco was supported by her mother on the piano and musician Joel Taylor on the guitar.

Cox, 56, captioned the video: "Proud of my coconut."

The performance was praised by many of Cox's celebrity friends.

Fashion designer Tan France said: "I love this so much. Coco sounds amazing." Actress Iris Apatow commented: "Coco sounds so good."

Coco is Cox's daughter with actor David Arquette, 49. The couple, who married in 1999, finalised their divorce in 2013.

Cox, who is best known for her role as Monica Geller in the sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004), had previously shown off her daughter's powerful vocals. In March, she had posted a video of Coco belting a song from the musical Hamilton.