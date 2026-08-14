Actress Christy Chung, singer Jimmy Lin recreate pose from 16 years ago

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Christy Chung took to Instagram to share photos featuring herself, Jimmy Lin and her daughter Cayla – recreating a pose from 16 years ago.

Canadian actress Christy Chung recently took to Instagram to share photos featuring herself, Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin and her daughter Cayla – recreating a pose from 16 years ago.

The first photo was taken when Cayla was still a baby, while the more recent one shows her at 16. According to fans, there is only one obvious difference between the two pictures - Cayla has grown up.

The striking resemblance between the two photos has left fans joking that Chung and Lin appear to have barely aged in the past 16 years.

The post on Aug 10 has received almost 8,000 likes, along with comments such as “Only the daughter has aged” and “Both of you never age at all. Max level of youthfulness”.

Actress Vivian Huang also joined in, commenting: “You look even younger than 16 years ago.”

Chung, 55, is known for her youthful appearance, while Lin, who turns 52 in October, has also long been admired for maintaining his youthful looks.

In her caption, Chung reflected on how quickly the years had passed.

“So many years have passed, and it seems that Jimmy and I haven’t changed at all. Hahahaha – only the little koala, from that tiny koala back then, has grown into a big girl in the blink of an eye,” she wrote. “Time has been especially ‘gentle’ to us.”

Chung and Lin became friends after working together in the 2003 Chinese wuxia television series Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils.

Reflecting on their friendship of more than two decades, Chung has said that the understanding and affection they share have only become more precious with the passing years. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK