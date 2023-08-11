Actress Christy Chung refutes divorce rumours, shares photos of family holiday

BEIJING – Hong Kong actress Christy Chung is no stranger to claims that her marriage is on the rocks.

However, the 52-year-old, who is of mixed Chinese and Vietnamese parentage, has had enough of rumours that she divorced Chinese actor-singer Shawn Zhang because of his infidelity.

On Wednesday, Chung took to Weibo and posted screenshots of a legal letter sent to several gossip websites and individuals, accusing them of defamation.

In the post, she also shared photographs of her recent Europe holiday with Zhang and her two younger daughters Jaden and Cayla, from her former marriage to Taiwanese music producer Jon Yen.

Chung has another daughter, Yasmine, with ex-husband, British businessman Glen Ross.

Chung, in her post, apologised that she had to take legal action against the fake news.

Calling the rumours an act of cyberbullying, she asked netizens not to “ruin a good life”, adding that she had to protect her family.