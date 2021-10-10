Actress Christina Ricci and hairstylist Mark Hampton in surprise wedding

LOS ANGELES - Barely two months after announcing that she is pregnant, actress Christina Ricci has tied the knot with celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton.

In her Instagram posts on Saturday (Oct 9), they appeared to have dressed down for the surprise wedding, with both of them wearing simple shirts.

Ricci, 41, wrote in her caption: "Mr and Mrs", while Hampton, 37, simply said: "Just married."

The low-key couple, who kept their romance under wraps, are expecting their first child together, which Ricci had announced in August.

"Life keeps getting better," she wrote on Instagram at the time and posted an image of her sonogram. This will be her second child.

The Addams Family actress has a seven-year-old son, Freddie, with Hollywood producer and cinematographer James Heerdegen. She had filed for divorce from him in July 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

She alleged that he had physically abused her and filed for a restraining order against him, while he claimed she would get into drunken rages in front of their son and also filed for a restraining order against her.