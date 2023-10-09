Actress Cheryl Yang celebrates husband’s birthday with uni sushi ‘cake’

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Cheryl Yang, 45, has shown that one can make a birthday “cake” with sushi.

She shared on social media photos of her celebrating her husband Ben Chen’s birthday on Sunday.

The couple enjoyed Japanese cuisine for the occasion. Her menu included a “cake” made from six pieces of uni sushi, with a “candle” in the middle.

“Happy birthday,” Yang wrote, tagging Mr Chen in the post. “Wishing you peace of mind, and may all your wishes come true.”

She took three photos with Mr Chen, who is in his mid-40s. Both of them smiled warmly in one photo, while she posed with funny expressions in the next two photos.