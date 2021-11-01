Actress Chen Xiuhuan attends daughter's university graduation ceremony

SINGAPORE - Local actress Chen Xiuhuan is one proud mother.

On Sunday (Oct 31), she posted on social media several photos of her and her husband, businessman Fred Tsai, attending eldest daughter Shanisse's graduation ceremony from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Chen, 56, who rose to fame after starring as an alien princess in the sci-fi serial Star Maiden (1988), has two other daughters, Shalynn and Shavinne.

Chen wrote in English: "The graduation ceremony finally happened."

The actress added in Chinese: "It's real this time. We were overjoyed when the school held a make-up graduation ceremony. From the White Coat ceremony five years ago to the graduation ceremony yesterday - these five years have not been easy.

"Time flies and you have graduated finally. As a mother, I am the happiest. Mum and dad are really proud of you.

"What I want to say to you is that now is only the beginning of your life. The future may be unremarkable or brilliant, but no matter which it is, what matters is your happiness."

Chen had posted on social media in July that they were disappointed after the graduation ceremony was cancelled due to the heightened alert restrictions.

"Not wanting you to miss out on one of the most important milestones in your life, I decided to surprise you with a celebration at home," she wrote then.

"So I racked my brain to come up with the right feast to commemorate your graduation. It was a no-holds-barred effort."