Actress Charmaine Sheh not giving up on love even though she is busy with work

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh has not given up on love yet.

The 48-year-old, who is single, said this in a recent interview with Hong Kong’s Ming Pao Daily News.

“I have neither given up nor pursued it, and will let things run their natural course,” she said. “It’s like applying for a job. It has to meet my conditions, while the other party has to be satisfied with my conditions too.”

The actress famous for TV series such as War And Beauty (2004) and Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) elaborated: “To develop a relationship, you need time, attraction at first sight and communication. The requirements will change as one gets older and sees more of the world.”

She let on that she has had several suitors over the years, but has yet to meet the right person and still finds satisfaction in her work.

She recently returned to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB after seven years to star in the drama The Queen Of News, which also features Kenneth Ma, Selena Lee and Samantha Ko.

Sheh has won praise for playing the aggressive news anchor Sister Man, who will do whatever it takes to gain an advantage in a power struggle.

“Actually, I did not grasp the role initially as I have never played a news anchor before and knew how difficult it was after trying it out,” she told Ming Pao. “Everyone has watched the news before and the series will not succeed if someone says, ‘This is not how a news anchor should be.’”

Sheh has won several awards, including two Best Actress awards for Maiden’s Vow (2006) and Line Walker (2014), at the TVB Anniversary Awards. She admitted that, earlier in her career, she had wanted to quit the entertainment industry after receiving criticism for her acting.

“I remember I was really happy when I won the My Favourite Character Award for the first time for Return Of The Cuckoo (in 2000),” she said. “That night changed my life as it was like a big encouragement for me.”

She added: “In fact, I am very grateful to TVB for not giving up on me and letting me continue to try. If not, I would not be here now.”