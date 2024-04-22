Actress Charmaine Sheh heads to Lau Pa Sat for supper after Star Awards

SINGAPORE – Charmaine Sheh made a beeline for hawker food at Lau Pa Sat after she finished her Star Awards 2024 duties on April 21.

The Hong Kong actress, 48, was one of the international presenters at Mediacorp’s annual awards ceremony. She handed the Best Actor trophy to Singapore’s Jeremy Chan.

Sheh took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself holding a plate of satay at Lau Pa Sat. The caption read: “It’s rare for me to come to Singapore, so I must have my fill of local food.”

The veteran actress posted more photos of her supper on her Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, commenting that she never fails to make a trip to Lau Pa Sat each time she is in Singapore.

The self-professed foodie said she could find many of her favourite Malaysian and Singaporean dishes at the popular hawker centre.

The Queen Of News (2023) star added that she seized the opportunity when she was invited to be a Star Awards presenter.

While she wanted to be involved in the ceremony to celebrate actors’ achievements, she also missed Singaporean food too much to give up the chance to be here.