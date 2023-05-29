Actress Charmaine Sheh celebrates 48th birthday with character from new drama

HONG KONG – Popular Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh was the “queen” on her birthday as her friends and colleagues celebrated the occasion with her character in the new TVB drama The Queen Of News.

Sheh, who turned 48 on Sunday, has seen her stock rise in China after starring in the 2018 period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace, appearing in Chinese TV serials and variety shows.

She returned to Hong Kong earlier this year to film The Queen Of News – her first TVB show in six years since Bet Hur in 2017. In the upcoming show, she plays Sister Man, a news anchor for SNK News.

On Sunday, she posted photos of the cast and crew of The Queen Of News celebrating her birthday with the words “Man” and “Sister Man” on the birthday cakes.

She also posted photos taken with her co-stars, including Selena Lee, Samantha Ko and Matthew Ho, and wrote in Chinese: “Thank you for allowing me to spend the last few months with laughter every day. I am grateful for the friendship and thank you for the arrangements which made me so happy that I could fly.”

She then tagged her co-star Kenneth Ma, who plays news anchor George, and was not in the photos.

She wrote cheekily in English: “Hey hey…By the way…Where r u?”

The day before, Sheh also posted photos of another birthday celebration with her good friends, including actresses Janet Chow, Angela Tong and Annie Man. Others in the photos included actors Michael Tse, Alex Fong and Joel Chan.

She wrote, “Good times and crazy friends make the best memories” and “Super Fun Night”.