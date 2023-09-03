Actress Charlene Choi struggles with leaky home caused by Super Typhoon Saola

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-based Canadian actress-singer Charlene Choi is among the hundreds of thousands of people feeling the effects of Super Typhoon Saola.

Hong Kong imposed its highest hurricane storm signal 10 on Friday, and urged its citizens to remain indoors and steer clear from windows and doors exposed to the strong winds.

On Saturday, Choi shared on Instagram a reel of her home being plagued by severe leaks caused by the ferocious typhoon that has battered the island.

In the short video that showed her distressing predicament, water is seen seeping through gaps between the ceiling and windows. Heavy rain can also be heard pelting against the windows.

The 40-year-old member of Cantopop group Twins also posted a photo on Instagram Stories of towels lining the windows to soak up the rainwater and seal up the gaps, with the caption: “Hold on tight.”

In her post, Choi asked if anyone was in a similar situation and told her followers to stay safe.

Several netizens replied that they were in the same boat, while others were glad Choi was hunkered down at home.

She reportedly owns at least five properties valued at over a billion Hong Kong dollars. According to Hong Kong media Dim Sum Daily, Choi earns a monthly sum of HK$200,000 (S$35,000) from rental income alone.

Choi, who has been focusing on her career in China, recently broke up with Hong Kong’s “Mahjong Prince” Anthony Shek, her boyfriend of six years.