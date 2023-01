NEW YORK – If you find the film Tar a little difficult to understand, you are in good company: Its star, double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, wrestled with it as well.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, the movie is set in the rarified world of classical music and centres on the fictional Lydia Tar (Blanchett), a trailblazing orchestra conductor who is also a raging egomaniac – and one whose past eventually catches up with her.