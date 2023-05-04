Actress Carrie Wong meets Michelle Yeoh, Jared Leto at Met Gala after-party

NEW YORK – Local actress Carrie Wong met a dazzling number of stars on her recent trip to New York, which included a coveted invitation to a Met Gala after-party.

On Tuesday, the day after the glamorous event, Wong, 29, shared a series of photos with stars such as actress Michelle Yeoh, actor Jared Leto and Olympic gold medallist freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

In her caption, Wong wrote: “With the legend @michelleyeoh_official and many more amazing beautiful people at the Met after-party. Never have I thought I would be a little part of the Met one day. New York really has been nothing but a dream.”

There were about 10 after-parties happening in the city after the prestigious fund-raising ball, including the one hosted by fashion brand Karl Lagerfeld which Wong attended. The Met Gala theme this year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in honour of the iconic designer who died in 2019.