Actress Cameron Diaz welcomes third child at the age of 53

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American actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden, are now parents of three.

Madden, 47, took to Instagram on May 4 to announce that he and Diaz, 53, have welcomed their third child.

“Cameron and I are happy, excited and feeling so blessed to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden,” he wrote. “Welcome to the world, son.”

The guitarist and backing vocalist for American rock band Good Charlotte added: “We love life with our family - our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful. Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes - the Madden family.”

Madden also shared several drawings such as a pirate ship with the words “Nautas Madden”, a cardinal and a potted plant, likely referring to the names of their children.

Diaz and Madden, who tied the knot in 2015, also have a six-year-old daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower and two-year-old son Cardinal.

The famously private couple have never shared any images of their children on social media.

However, Diaz touched on the topic of family during an interview with Naomi Campbell on the British supermodel’s YouTube show No Filter in October 2020. The actress joked about living beyond 100 years old after being a first-time mother at the age of 47.

“A lot of people do it the other way around. They get married and have a family in their youth,” Diaz said. “I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life. The only pressure for me now is that I have to live to be 107, you know? So no pressure.”

The actress is known for voicing Princess Fiona in the Shrek film series (2001 to present) and starring in films such as There’s Something About Mary (1998) and Charlie’s Angels (2000).

She took a break from acting after featuring in American musical comedy Annie (2014) and returned to the screen with American action comedy Back In Action (2025).

She recently starred in American black comedy Outcome (2026) with Canadian actor Keanu Reeves and American actor Jonah Hill.