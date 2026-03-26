Actress Bonnie Loo loves pampering herself with manicures, massages, facials and hair treatments

Singaporean actress Bonnie Loo likes going for manicures on the weekends, and these often take two to three hours to get done properly.

Who: Singaporean actress Bonnie Loo . The 31-year-old has been a familiar face on television screens since 2013, after winning the fourth season of singing competition Campus Superstar that year.

At the Star Awards, she has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress five times – for Tiger Mum (2015), Hero (2016 to 2017), Mightiest Mother-in-Law (2017), C.L.I.F. 5 (2019) and Key Witness (2021).

Highway To Somewhere, her latest drama, airs on Channel 8 on weekdays at 9pm and is available on mewatch. In the 20-episode series, she plays an unemployed woman who goes on a road trip up north with three friends, only to be abducted by a scam syndicate. Loo sang the drama’s theme song, In Search Of Light, which was released on March 6.

“On weekends, I typically spend a day pampering myself. I consider this a form of self-care, since life can be so stressful.

I do not go to a specific spa or outlet, but often find businesses which offer one-off services. I do not like to sign up for packages, as they make me feel locked in. I prefer to try different services and look up the businesses online, as reading reviews on them to help me decide.

Most businesses have a price list on their websites or social media pages, which allows me to determine if their services fit my budget. I will call ahead to see if I can get a time slot.

I usually get my nails done first at around 10am , as manicures often take two to three hours to get done properly and nail salons are very busy on weekends. I usually go for nail shaping, cuticle grooming and polishing. Sometimes, I also get acrylic enhancements which can match, or even enhance, an outfit I plan to wear later in the week.

I also love massages, typically after lunch. These last between one and two hours, and cost from $100 to $120.

I generally ask for Chinese-style massages, such as tuina or those that use traditional Chinese medicine principles, a s t hese help to lessen back pain, reduce stress and improve my sleep.

If time allows, I opt for a full-body massage, which leaves me feeling recharged and energised. Depending on my schedule, I migh t s queeze in a facial or hair treatment.

Sometimes, the masseur or manicurist tries to chat, which helps to pass the time. But if I sense the staff is pushing me to buy a package, I will make it clear I am looking for only a single session and do not live in the area. I will say that if I like their service, I will come again.

Although paying for individual sessions is more expensive, it gives me the freedom to decide if I want to return or seek services elsewhere. To me, uncovering hidden gems is part of the fun.

Over the years, I have discovered businesses whose servic e does not live up to the hype online. But I have also found those with services which exceeded my expectations and I have returned for repeat sessions.

T here will always be disappointments, but these help me better decide where to go next time. W hen I chance upon an amazing place nobody knows about, however, it feels awesome. ”