Actress Blake Lively praises Taylor Swift and Beyonce for empowering each other

LOS ANGELES – Blake Lively shared a powerful message on Instagram on Dec 2 about women empowering other women.

The Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012) actress, 36, posted a series of photos from the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, including one candid photo with Beyonce and another with her bestie, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

In the caption, she reflected on how women are often pitted against one another as competitors and stressed the importance of women supporting women.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” she wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception.”

She added that it is important to teach younger generations “the power in aligning rather than dividing”.