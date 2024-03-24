Actress Blake Lively apologises for Catherine jibe after Princess’ cancer reveal

Blake Lively has apologised in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post for mocking British royal Catherine’s “Photoshop fails” following her revelation that she has cancer.

“I’m sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” the American actress said in a message shared on her Instagram account the same day after the Princess of Wales announced she is battling cancer on March 22.

Lively, 36, wrote: “I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

On March 15, the star of TV series Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012) posted an over-the-top edited photo of herself promoting the new flavours of her line of Betty Buzz beverages. She has since deleted it.

The mother of four had written: “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our four new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products. Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Lively, who is married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, was making fun of Catherine’s failed attempt at photo editing.

The royal had been under heavy media scrutiny following her prolonged absence from the public eye after she was hospitalised for two weeks for a planned abdominal surgery in January.