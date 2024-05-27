Actress Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei weds for the second time

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, the former husband of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, is newly married to Taiwanese influencer and beauty consultant Mandy Ma.

Wang, 42, hinted on social media on May 25 that he would be registering his marriage to Ma in Shanghai on May 27. The date was likely chosen as 5-2-7 sounds somewhat similar to “I love wife” in Mandarin.

On May 27, he shared on Douyin, the Chinese version of social media platform TikTok, a photo of his marriage certificate and another photo of two clasped hands with a diamond ring on one of them.

According to Taiwanese media, Wang first got to know Ma around August or September 2023 before they were spotted together in late December.

On Dec 31, he posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo photos of them together with his children in Taipei, although the photo showed her only from the back.

She was later identified by the media as Ma, although her age was not reported. The two were seen spending Chinese New Year together in Singapore with Wang’s mother Zhang Lan in February 2024.

Wang said in late February that he planned to wed in 2024, before disclosing to his friends in late March that he had succeeded in proposing to Ma.