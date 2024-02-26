Actress Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei says he plans to wed in 2024

Wang Xiaofei is dating Taiwanese influencer and beauty consultant Mandy Ma. PHOTOS: WANG XIAOFEI/DOUYIN, MANDY MA/XIAOHONGSHU
Feb 26, 2024
Feb 26, 2024

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, the former husband of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, has said he is planning to remarry in 2024.

Wang, who is dating Taiwanese influencer and beauty consultant Mandy Ma, was asked by netizens during a live stream late on Feb 23 when he would marry again.

“It will be done this year,” he replied. “I need to buy a big one (ring) for my babe.”

The businessman said Ma, whose age has not been reported, has been good to him and his children with Hsu.

Wang, 42, and Hsu, 47, announced their divorce in November 2021 after 11 years of marriage. They have a nine-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

Hsu, also known as Big S, announced her marriage to her old flame, South Korean musician DJ Koo, 54, in March 2022.

Wang was involved in a relationship with Chinese actress Zhang Yingying, 28, before they broke up in early 2023.

He was spotted with a woman in late December. On Dec 31, he posted on Weibo photos of them together with his children in Taipei, although her back was facing the camera.

Wang Xiaofei posted on Weibo on Dec 31, 2023, photos of himself with a woman and his children in Taipei. PHOTO: WANG XIAOFEI/WEIBO

She was later identified by the media as Ma, and the two were seen spending Chinese New Year together in Singapore with his mother Zhang Lan earlier in February.

Ma has since set her accounts on social media platforms Instagram and Douyin to private, while her account on China’s Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu remains accessible.

Hsu reacted to Wang’s announcement by sending him her best wishes through her manager and saying she was happy for him, according to Taiwanese media.

