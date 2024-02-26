Actress Barbie Hsu’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei says he plans to wed in 2024

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, the former husband of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, has said he is planning to remarry in 2024.

Wang, who is dating Taiwanese influencer and beauty consultant Mandy Ma, was asked by netizens during a live stream late on Feb 23 when he would marry again.

“It will be done this year,” he replied. “I need to buy a big one (ring) for my babe.”

The businessman said Ma, whose age has not been reported, has been good to him and his children with Hsu.

Wang, 42, and Hsu, 47, announced their divorce in November 2021 after 11 years of marriage. They have a nine-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.