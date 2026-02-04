Actress Arden Cho thought she was done – then KPop Demon Hunters changed everything

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – Arden Cho, the speaking voice behind fearless protagonist Rumi at the centre of Netflix phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters (2025), is paving an unconventional course in Hollywood, one shaped by the evolving conversation around representation and he r reinvention as an Asian-American artiste.

Born in Texas to Korean immigrant parents, she began her career with varied roles across US television, including CSI: NY in 2009 and Pretty Little Liars in 2011. Her breakout came in MTV’s supernatural hit Teen Wolf from 2013 to 2016, where she established herself as a rising presence.

Years later, she would headline Netflix’s legal drama Partner Track (2022), her first solo leading role, portraying a Korean-American attorney exploring the rarefied world of New York corporate law. It was cancelled after one season.

That milestone, however, arrived with unexpected emotional consequences.

“I went through many difficult periods over the course of 20 years of filming, and eventually, I was burned out. Partner Track was my first drama as a top-billed lead. Just getting to that point had been an incredibly difficult journey.

Arden Cho, winner of the Best Voice Over Performance for KPop Demon Hunters, at the 2026 Astra Film Awards on Jan 9. PHOTO: AFP

“But after Partner Track ended the way it did, I started to feel, for the first time very clearly, how difficult it is for an Asian woman to sustain a leading role in the US,” Cho, 40, said in a Jan 30 intervie w i n Seoul.

“I had been doing this work for such a long time, and I felt exhausted, both emotionally and professionally. That’s when I began to think that maybe it was time to do something else.”

The 1½-year halt in acting triggered a period of reckoning. But the hiatus would ultimately set the stage for a comeback – one that arrived in animated form.

During her hiatus, Cho was approached with KPop Demon Hunters, an animated feature that would go on to become a cultural juggernaut.

The film’s impact has been record-breaking on multiple fronts. Soundtrack single Golden became the first K-pop song to notch a Grammy on Feb 1, while the fil m c emented its place as Netflix’s most-watched mov ie, surpassing 500 million views by late 2025.

“At some poin t, I had lost sight of the mission that made me start this work in the first place. But working on this film, I felt a renewed sense of hope and found myself wanting to take on new challenges once again,” she said.

KPop Demon Hunters surpassed 500 million views by late 2025. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Meanwhile, Cho noted that her path to KPop Demon Hunters was far from linear. At the time, she was firmly in what she describes as her retirement, and had largely stepped away from acting opportunities.

“Even after announcing my retirement, my US agent continued to send me auditions, but I politely declined most of them, saying I was okay,” she said.

However, the stance shifted when KPop Demon Hunters crossed her radar.

“I’ve always loved science fiction and action, and when I heard that the project was being directed by Maggie Kang – a Korean woman – it immediately caught my attention,” Cho said.

Kang, who is in her mid-40s, is a Korean Canadian born in Seoul.

Cho recalled being struck by the clarity of the director’s approach from their earliest conversations.

“Maggie Kang had a very clear vision of what she wanted and a strong understanding of the core of the character,” said Cho, adding that a central priority was shaping a protagonist who felt sincere and grounded.

Arden Cho voices Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Ka ng and Cho focused on giving Rumi – the lead vocalist of girl group Huntrix who struggles to hide her half-demon identity – a multifaceted appeal, balancing style with substance.

“She’s an incredibly cool character, but also a leader with real weight and responsibility,” Cho said.

The process was further sharpened by the demands of voice acting, which required nuance and restraint.

“With voice acting, you have nothing but your voice to work with, so we aimed to make her feel charismatic and cool, but also polished and, at the same time, endearing,” added Cho.

With KPop Demon Hunters now done, she said she is firmly focused on the next chapter behind the camera.

She is producing Perfect Girl, a K-pop-themed thriller that marks a tonal pivot from the family-friendly appeal of KPop Demon Hunters.

Starring South Korean-Canadian artiste Jeon Somi, the film blends psychological horror and body-thriller elements, drawing comparisons to Black Swan (2010) and The Substance (2024).

Cho is producing alongside South Korean production powerhouse Zanybros, the music video and commercial studio behind more than 1,000 projects for artistes including BTS, Exo, Girls’ Generation and Super Junior. Further details, including the release date, have yet to be announced.

Cho said Perfect Girl stems from her desire to change the way Americans see Koreans.

“Throughout my life, I hated feeling dismissed and looked down on because I was Asian, and I experienced a lot of bullying. I want to give the next generation the opportunities I never had,” she added.

“I hope there will be more Asian producers and creators working in the US. If we want to show strong, compelling images of ourselves, in the end, we have to create them ourselves.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK