Actress Apple Hong’s father, who had Parkinson’s disease, dies at 76

Actress Apple Hong posts photos taken with her late father on social media on Aug 13. PHOTO: APPLE HONG/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – Actress Apple Hong has disclosed that her father has died at the age of 76.

“Although I should be mentally prepared after seeing dad’s Parkinson’s disease getting worse over the years, I didn’t expect that July 22 would be the last time I saw him,” the Malaysia-born actress wrote on social media in Chinese.

“There were missed opportunities, moments of helplessness and regrets, but dad can now rest in peace. May I be able to meet my dad again in heaven someday.”

She ended the post with: “The dad I love 08.12.1946 - 11.08.2023.”

The 44-year-old shared two photos of herself with her father, including one taken on her wedding day, when she walked down the aisle with him arm in arm.

The former Channel 8 actress and her long-time boyfriend, whom she described as a low-profile Singaporean businessman, held a wedding banquet in her home town in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 30, 2017. They registered their marriage in Singapore on Oct 10 that year.

Hong announced on social media in July 2022 that she had become a Singapore citizen.

