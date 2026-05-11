Actress Apple Chan announces second pregnancy, gives up two movie roles

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Apple Chan announced on Instagram on May 10 that she is pregnant with her second child.

SINGAPORE – Local actress Apple Chan announced on Mother’s Day that she is expecting her second child.

The 37-year-old married entrepreneur Jensen Goh in 2024 and they have a 21-month-old son.

Chan posted a 15-second video on Instagram on May 10, with the caption: “Be careful what you ask ChatGPT for, the universe is listening. Happy Mother’s Day.”

In the clip, she uploaded a photo of her family of three to ChatGPT and entered the prompt: “Generate this picture of us with a second baby to complete the family.”

An image of a family of four was generated, as Chan said: “Aww, the baby girl is so cute.”

She then showed an ultrasound baby scan, saying: “Oh wait, has it come true?”

Chan told local Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News in a May 11 report that a second child had always been part of her and her husband’s plans, although the baby is arriving earlier than expected.

The Hong Kong-born actress, who was previously with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, starred in Singapore director Jack Neo’s military comedy films Ah Girls Go Army and its sequel (both 2022) and Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017).

Chan told Shin Min that the pregnancy has put her comeback plans on hold.

She was originally scheduled to act in a new project directed by Hong Kong film-maker Clifton Ko in late April, and later received an offer to join Neo’s 2027 Chinese New Year movie. But she had to turn down both roles.

“I haven’t appeared on screen for nearly three years. And just when I finally have the opportunity to do so this year, the pregnancy came and I have to miss it, which is of course a pity,” she said.

However, she added: “I’m truly grateful that our baby chose this time to come into our lives. The most important thing now is that both my baby and I are safe and healthy.”

Chan said her son has already begun attending pre-school, so it may be easier taking care of two children after the birth of her second child.

She stressed that the baby’s health is the top priority regardless of the gender.

Her biggest takeaway from having gone through marriage, childbirth and now a second pregnancy in just two years? “If there’s something you want to do, do it right away because time really doesn’t wait for anyone.”