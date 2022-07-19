Actress Anya Taylor-Joy rumoured to have secretly married singer Malcolm McRae

LOS ANGELES - The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, is rumoured to have secretly married her boyfriend of a year, actor-singer Malcolm McRae, 27.

According to entertainment portal Page Six, which quoted anonymous sources, the couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in the United States.

They then flew to Australia for her to continue filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), in which she plays the titular role.

Just last month in June, Taylor-Joy was spotted with a sparkling ring on her left ring finger, sparking engagement rumours.

The couple are said to be planning a bigger party in Los Angeles after the movie wraps.

McRae is in rock duo More* with Kane Ritchotte, while Taylor-Joy went on to star in Last Night In Soho (2021) and The Northman (2022) after winning a Golden Globe for the 2020 Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit.

On March 11, McRae shared his new song Really Want To See You Again on Instagram and said he wrote it just two days after meeting Taylor-Joy.

In the clip, he sings: "I think we're alike in ways that I can't quite explain right, but I might, could with some time. If ever we were in the same place. I want what's right, but I want without warning now, and I think we're wanting something the same."