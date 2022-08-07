Actress Anne Heche hospitalised after fiery car crash: US media

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - America actress Anne Heche has been hospitalised in a critical condition after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, the media reported on Friday (Aug 5).

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that a vehicle struck a two-story house in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighbourhood, "causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire".

The female adult found in the car was "taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition", it said.

American media confirmed initial reports by celebrity gossip publication TMZ that the woman inside the blue Mini Cooper was Heche.

The 53-year-old actress initially crashed into an apartment building garage before driving off, according to images collected by TMZ.

The same car later crashed into and "heavily damaged" the Mar Vista house. The ensuing blaze took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to confine and fully extinguish, according to the fire department.

"Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead," CNN quoted a source as saying on Saturday.

Heche starred in a number of movies from the late 1990s including Donnie Brasco (1997), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) and Psycho (1998).

She is also known for her role on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

She was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.

Heche was married to former cameraman Coleman Laffoon between 2001 and 2009 and dated actor James Tupper for over a decade before they split in 2018.