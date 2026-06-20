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Anne Hathaway shared a video on her Instagram account of her stepping into frame and cradling her baby bump in a white flowy outfit as she smiled.

Congratulations are in order for Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway as she revealed that she is expecting her third child with her husband, actor and jewellery designer Adam Shulman.

The 43-year-old American shared a video on her Instagram account on June 19 of her stepping into frame and cradling her baby bump in a white flowy outfit as she smiled.

The clip included the 1965 hit song Baby I’m Yours by singer Barbara Lewis, which is also the same caption Hathaway used, fashion magazine Vogue reported.

Hathaway and Shulman, who have been married since 2012, are parents to two boys aged 10 and six. The couple notably keep their personal lives private.

The reveal was met with an outpouring of congratulatory comments from fans and fellow celebrities, with many praising the star for sharing the milestone.

The pregnancy announcement comes amid a busy year for the actress, who has had back-to-back projects.

Hathaway recently starred in the musical drama Mother Mary and also reprised her famous role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 – the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 hit film.

She will also feature in director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey later in 20 26 .

She won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Fantine in musical film Les Miserables (2012).

Her notable film roles include Interstellar (2014), Ocean’s 8 (2018), The Witches (2020) and The Idea of You (2024).

Hathaway had previously spoken publicly about fertility issues and a miscarriage she experienced before she became a mother.

In a 2019 Instagram post announcing her second pregnancy, she said that the journey to pregnancy could be “painful” and isolating for many women, while showing support for those facing similar struggles, news outlet Page Six reported.

Neither Hathaway nor Shulman disclosed more details about the pregnancy, including the baby’s gender or the due date.