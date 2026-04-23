Actress Anne Hathaway accepts Quran from fan at movie premiere after viral Inshallah moment

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Anne Hathaway at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in London, Britain on April 22.

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American actress Anne Hathaway appeared to be gifted a copy of the Quran by a fan at the London premiere of movie sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 22.

The Oscar winner was captured on video accepting the religious text during her brief exchange with the fan, and the footage has been circulating on social media.

This comes a day after Hathaway - who has been on a whirlwind global promotional tour for her new film - casually said “Inshallah” (Arabic for God willing) during a recent on-camera interview with American publication People, which crowned her World’s Most Beautiful Cover Star of 2026.

People’s editor-in-chief Charlotte Triggs asked Hathaway about ageing in Hollywood and what life looks like at 43, especially for one who has been in the industry for over two decades.

“I finally value the chill,” the star said, explaining she no longer gets swept up by the emotional highs and lows the way she used to, while approaching each decade with curiosity rather than fear.

“I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so,” added Hathaway, who is married to jewellery designer and film producer Adam Shulman. They have two sons aged 10 and six.

“Inshallah” is one of the most widely used phrases across the Arab and Muslim world to express hope for the future.

The interview clip, posted on People’s TikTok account on April 21, has since garnered over 4.6 million views and is liked by more than 530,000 followers.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, opening in Singapore cinemas on April 30, sees Hathaway reprising her iconic role of Andy Sachs from the hit comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 20 years later alongside her original co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.