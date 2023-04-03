Actress Ann Kok giving away free ice cream to entice fans to vote for her at Star Awards

SINGAPORE – Local artistes are pulling out all the stops to get fans to support them at Sunday’s Star Awards.

Actress Ann Kok is the latest star to woo her fans – even if they have yet to vote for her.

In an Instagram post last Thursday, she wrote: “As an appreciation to everyone who has been diligently voting for me in this year’s Star Awards, I am collaborating with @coldflings on a giveaway of 100 scoops of Dark Chocolate Collagen + Probiotics Ice Cream for my Instagram followers.”

The 50-year-old stated in her post how fans can redeem the ice cream, which will be up for grabs from Monday to Thursday and limited to one redemption a person.

Kok, who recently starred in the long-form series, Healing Heroes (2022 to 2023), is among the 36 nominees for this year’s Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes.

If she picks up her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize, she will clinch the All-Time Favourite Artiste award. She won her ninth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award in 2021.

“So, do keep the voting coming please,” she wrote.

Another actress who may win the All-Time Favourite Artiste award is Jesseca Liu, who won her ninth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award in 2022 and is among the nominees this year.

Local deejay-host Marcus Chin recently wooed fans to vote for him in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste category by offering a lucky draw for package tours to South Korea or China for those who vote for him at least 10 times.

He later upped the ante by offering fans who vote for him 10 times the chance to receive two pairs of tickets to board a yacht, sponsored by his godbrother.